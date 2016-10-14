Oregon Man Admits to Poisoning Wolf, Dog in Idaho Wilderness 

click to enlarge Doug Smith, National Park Service

An Oregon man has been ordered to 10 days behind bars; 200 hours of community service; $1,075 in fines, court costs and civil damages; and $10,000 in restitution after admitting to poisoning wolves in Idaho's Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.Prosecutors said when the suspect placed poison on a deer carcass in the wilderness, it not only killed a wolf but a dog.The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Tim Clemens pleaded guilty Oct. 4 in an Idaho Fourth District Courtroom to one count of poisoning animals and one count of unlawful take of big game.Fish and Game officers said their criminal investigation, which began in January, included DNA samples from the deceased animals and multiple interviews in two states. In his guilty plea, Clemens admitted to placing poison on the deer carcass after removing the meat.In addition to his jail time, community service and fines/restitution, Clemens was placed on four years' probation, during which time he cannot hunt.