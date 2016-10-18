Orofino Man Charged With Murder of Infant Daughter 

click to enlarge
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office
Daniel Alldrin, 26, is charged with First Degree Murder.
A north-central Idaho man was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with the murder of his infant daughter.
This morning's Lewiston Tribune reports
Daniel Alldrin, 26, is being held at the Clearwater County Jail on $150,000 bond and a public defender has been appointed to represent him when he appears at a Monday, Nov. 7 court hearing. Prosecutors said Alldrin was arrested following a lengthy investigation into the May 15 death of the 28-day-old girl.
"It just took this long to get all the information, which included phone records, Facebook records and texting messages to make sure we had all the evidence," Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz told the Tribune
. "We wanted to make sure, with this kind of charge, we had everything right."
According to the sheriff's office, the infant was brought to Clearwater Valley Hospital for undisclosed injuries and was later airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., where the child died four days later. When the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare investigated the incident, the department contacted the sheriff's office, which launched its own investigation. The sheriff said the investigation was assisted by the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County coroner's office.