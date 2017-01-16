Search
January 16, 2017 News » Unda' the Rotunda

Otter, in Executive Order, Creates New Idaho Director of Information Security to 'Thwart Hacks' 

THEDIGITALWAY, CC0
Following a recommendation from his Cybersecurity Task Force, Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter announced Monday morning he had signed an executive order appointing a new director of Information Security to "detect, identify and thwart hacks on the State of Idaho's computer networks."

Otter said the task force, which was created in 2015, worked with scores of Idaho businesses and industry experts, as well as cybersecurity specialists from across the U.S.

Otter pointed to the 2016 hack of The Active Network, which manages license sales for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The state confirmed that personal information from nearly 780,000 Idaho users may have been compromised in the data breach.

“We learned this past year, firsthand, just how real the threat of cyberattacks is when the Department of Fish and Game’s licensing vendor was hacked," Otter stated in an announcement of the order. "Having a comprehensive plan to protect the personal information of our citizens must be a top priority.”

Otter said the search for a director of Information Security will begin as soon as the Idaho Legislature considers funding for the new position.
