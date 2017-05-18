Search
May 18, 2017 Food & Drink » Food News

Panera Bread Coming to Downtown Boise 

click to enlarge A Panera Bread franchise is being proposed for downtown Boise on the corner of 11th and Myrtle streets. - BAER DESIGN GROUP
The heat has been turned up on plans for a Panera Bread franchise in downtown Boise at the corner of 11th and Myrtle streets—just west of the JUMP/Simplot headquarters complex. The location is part of a massive $50 million development between 11th Street and the freeway connector, where Gardner Co. is currently building a 150-room Hilton Garden Inn, a 650-space garage and a 5,000 square-foot office/retail building.

If all goes as planned, the bakery/sandwich/salad shop will be in the southeast quadrant of the parcel. Developers are preparing to go before the City of Boise Design Review Committee for approval of the building, including a drive-through window. In paperwork filed with city, developers wrote, "By bringing the building closer ... to Myrtle Street, we have been able to put the [drive-through] entrance at the corner of the [Myrtle and 11th] intersection and to provide a secondary pedestrian access directly onto Myrtle Street."

The Design Review meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Boise City Hall.
click to enlarge Proposal of Panera Bread location planned for the corner of 11th and Myrtle streets. - BAER DESIGN GROUP
