Paper Bird, Nov. 18, The Olympic 

Hailing from Denver, six-piece Paper Bird keeps good company. The band has toured with fellow Coloradans The Lumineers and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, as well as Hall and Oates, Shakey Graves, and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros.

Now on the road behind its September release Paper Bird (Reimagined), Boise audiences will get a chance to hear what the Colorado Springs Gazette called the band's "new rock sound."

Among the tracks on the new album, "Parade" is a standout, opening with a wordless warble that borders on celestial, then builds to a low-simmering song-story about love and loss that showcases the crystalline vocals of new member Carleigh Aikins.

There's a country lilt to much of Paper Bird, but it's cut with an alt-folk crunchiness that lands it in rock territory (the band itself says it draws inspiration from Fleetwood Mac). "To The Light," which opens Paper Bird, is an apt example, with the heavy bass groove of its intro descending into a head-bobbing beat featuring Aikins' vocals underpinned with bright guitar picking. The result is a strutting earworm we can't wait to hear live.