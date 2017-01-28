Partially Examined Life is Releasing Podcasts for When Politics Goes Off-Script 

click to enlarge Ken Gerber/The Partially Examined Life

Recent events have left a lot of Americans feeling like they've received an uppercut (or five) from the phantom arm of political life. A series of roundtable discussions bypodcast offers the reasoned analysis and discussion they won't find on social media.panelists Mark Linsenmayer, Seth Paskin, Wes Alwan and Dylan Casey normally do close readings of dense philosophical texts. Their most recent conversations, released on iTunes Jan. 16 and Jan. 23, seek to answer the question of how lives spent studying philosophy have prepared them for charged political rhetoric, political monopolization by a single party and the rise of President Donald Trump.Along the way, they hold forth on problems that plague us all, like what government is for, how people who disagree with each other can have a conversation, the danger(s) of elitism and whether it's a good idea to hide in a cave until all this is over.