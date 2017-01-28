Search
January 28, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

Partially Examined Life is Releasing Podcasts for When Politics Goes Off-Script 

By
click to enlarge KEN GERBER/THE PARTIALLY EXAMINED LIFE
  • Ken Gerber/The Partially Examined Life
Recent events have left a lot of Americans feeling like they've received an uppercut (or five) from the phantom arm of political life. A series of roundtable discussions by The Partially Examined Life podcast offers the reasoned analysis and discussion they won't find on social media.

PEL panelists Mark Linsenmayer, Seth Paskin, Wes Alwan and Dylan Casey normally do close readings of dense philosophical texts. Their most recent conversations, released on iTunes Jan. 16 and Jan. 23, seek to answer the question of how lives spent studying philosophy have prepared them for charged political rhetoric, political monopolization by a single party and the rise of President Donald Trump.

Along the way, they hold forth on problems that plague us all, like what government is for, how people who disagree with each other can have a conversation, the danger(s) of elitism and whether it's a good idea to hide in a cave until all this is over.
