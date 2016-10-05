Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 5
October 05, 2016 Arts » Stage

Paula Poundstone 

Michael Schwartz

Paula Poundstone isn't the only female stand-up comedian in the country, but over her 30-year career she may have gotten the most laughs. Famous in days gone by for being the first woman to host the White House Correspondents dinner in 1992, Poundstone is now enjoying a resurgence in her career.

A regular on NPR quiz show Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, she landed a role in Disney/Pixar's 2015 feature film Inside Out, and this year released her first double-live CD, North by Northwest: Paula Poundstone Live! The album debuted at No. 1 on two Amazon lists and charted on Billboard's Comedy Albums. Since double-live just isn't live enough, Poundstone will make an appearance at the Egyptian Theatre Saturday, Oct. 8. Doors open at 7 p.m.

