Pence Will Become Highest-Ranked Official to Appear at D.C. Anti-Abortion March 

Jeffrey Bruno Aleteia, CC by 2.0
2016 March for Life, Washington, D.C.
By sunrise today, demonstrators were already beginning to fill the National Mall in Washington, D.C., gathering for the 44th March for Life—the annual protest of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling making abortion legal.
This year's march will be unique, when Vice President Mike Pence participates in person. He will become the highest-ranked elected official ever to appear at the March for Life. Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush participated in previous marches, but via telephone.
"You can't deny that Mike Pence is the most pro-life vice president we've ever seen in America," said Brandi Swindell
, founder of Stanton Healthcare and Idaho's highest-profile right-to-lifer. As for President Donald Trump, Swindell told Boise Weekly
she remained "cautiously optimistic."
"Before he was a candidate, Trump aligned himself with pro-choice; but, during his candidacy, he worked hard to build trust with the pro-life community," she said. "That said, I've never seen the country so divided. Here in D.C., one weekend it's the Women's March and now, the next weekend, it's the March for Life."
