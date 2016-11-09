Pending Litigation, Appeals in Wake of Deadly Boise Trench Collapse 

When the federal government released its investigation into a May 3 trench collapse in a Boise neighborhood, it confirmed what a good many people had feared: The collapse, which killed two workers and seriously injured a third, was preventable and Meridian-based Hard Rock Construction was "willful" in ignoring federal safety standards.

"Hard Rock Construction made almost no effort to protect its workers, or even to understand the right ways to avoid the common hazards in this line of work," said David Kearns, Boise area director for the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. "Hiring workers and assuming they know how to protect themselves is a sure path to tragedy."

OSHA inspectors found Hard Rock "failed to provide cave-in protection systems or a ladder to enter or exit the trench, did not have a competent person conducting inspections, and failed to train its employees on the hazards and dangers of working in trenches."

Hard Rock was assessed penalties of $77,219, but the company is pushing back against the OSHA findings and has filed a formal appeal.

"It's certainly well within their right," Kearns said. "So, now we're in a litigation process. There's always a possibility in discovery that we may reach some kind of settlement or it may go all the way to trial."

That wouldn't be the only litigation involving the tragedy. Misty Smith, the widow of Bert Smith, 36, of Caldwell, who died in the collapse, has filed a tort claim against the city of Boise, the Idaho Public Works Contractors License Board, the Idaho Division of Building Safety and the Idaho Public Works Commission.

Pointing to the OSHA investigation, Smith said those governmental agencies had no business issuing a construction license to Hard Rock, thus allowing the company to proceed with the trench project while allegedly failing to provide a safe working environment.