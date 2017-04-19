Pinto Bennett and The Famous Motel Cowboys, April 21-23, Humpin' Hannah's 

For 14 years, legendary Pinto Bennett and The Famous Motel Cowboys have been getting together for a blowout mini-music fest that has to be seen (or heard) to believe. Rather than wax eloquent about the 2017 FMC Reunion—hosted by Rocci Johnson and Rob Matson—we'll let the slate of performers speak for itself.

Friday, April 21: The Lemmon Family Band, Andrew Sheppard, The Neckid Rednecks, John Hansen, Famous Motel Cowboys, Steve Eaton and Friends and The Rocci Johnson Band.

Saturday, April 22: Muzzie Braun, Montana Rose, Kenny Saunders and Friends, Tylor And The Train Robbers, Famous Motel Cowboys, Kip Attaway and The Rocci Johnson Band.

Sunday, April 23: David Lyle "Pops" Evans, Dan Costello and The Truck Stop Trio, Rob Harding, New Transit, Reilly Coyote, Sergio Webb and Joshua Tree.

Beyond the posted schedule, the event features a jam session hosted by Joshua Tree and surprise guests throughout.

Saddle up and hold on.