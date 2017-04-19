Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 19
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 12
Last Issue

April 19, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Pinto Bennett and The Famous Motel Cowboys, April 21-23, Humpin' Hannah's 

By
listenhere_pintobennett_pressphoto.jpg

PressPhoto

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Pinto Bennett and The Famous Motel Cowboys Reunion @ Humpin' Hannah's

    • Fri., April 21, 5 p.m., Sat., April 22, 5 p.m. and Sun., April 23, 2 p.m. $15 Fri.-Sat., FREE Sun.

Related Locations

For 14 years, legendary Pinto Bennett and The Famous Motel Cowboys have been getting together for a blowout mini-music fest that has to be seen (or heard) to believe. Rather than wax eloquent about the 2017 FMC Reunion—hosted by Rocci Johnson and Rob Matson—we'll let the slate of performers speak for itself.

Friday, April 21: The Lemmon Family Band, Andrew Sheppard, The Neckid Rednecks, John Hansen, Famous Motel Cowboys, Steve Eaton and Friends and The Rocci Johnson Band.

Saturday, April 22: Muzzie Braun, Montana Rose, Kenny Saunders and Friends, Tylor And The Train Robbers, Famous Motel Cowboys, Kip Attaway and The Rocci Johnson Band.

Sunday, April 23: David Lyle "Pops" Evans, Dan Costello and The Truck Stop Trio, Rob Harding, New Transit, Reilly Coyote, Sergio Webb and Joshua Tree.

Beyond the posted schedule, the event features a jam session hosted by Joshua Tree and surprise guests throughout.

Saddle up and hold on.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Humpin' Hannah's

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by Zach Hagadone

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    Avenue B Album Release Party @ Riverside Hotel Sapphire Room

    • Wed., April 19, 6:30 p.m. $22-$27 adv., $27-$32 door
    • Buy Tickets

  • Beats Antique @ Knitting Factory Concert House

    • Wed., April 19, 8 p.m. $22-$50
    • Buy from TicketWeb

  • Michael J. Laky @ Sa-Wad-Dee Thai Restaurant

    • Wed., April 19, 6 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation