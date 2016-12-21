Plans Unveiled for Another New Boise Hotel...That Makes Five... for Downtown Boise 

click to enlarge City of Boise Planning and Development

Artist's rendering of planned eight-story hotel at Front and Fifth streets.

There will be much change in 2017, but perhaps one of the biggest changes to the Boise urban landscape will be the opening of a number of downtown hotels.The Inn at 500 Capitol has already announced it will open Jan. 17, 2017. Right across Myrtle Street, the Residence Inn by Marriott is nearing completion at the corner of Broad Street and Capitol Boulevard. Meanwhile, a Hyatt Place is also getting close to wrapping up construction at Front and 13th streets and the Gardner Company has already announced that it will be building a Hilton Garden Inn at Front and 13th streets.Now, a joint venture between Boise developer Clay Carley and Wisconsin-based Raymond Group have submitted plans to the city of Boise that would see a fifth new hotel, this time on the current block that is bordered by Front, Fifth and Sixth streets, across from the C.W. Moore Plaza.The designs call for an eight-story, 144-room hotel with an attached 675-space parking garage. In documents submitted to the Boise city Planning and Development Department, developers say the hotel design "creates a gradual transition from the automobile intensive design intent associated with the [Front Street] urban parkway to a more pedestrian friendly urban concrete design standard."The project architect is Wisconsin-based Gary Brink and Associates.