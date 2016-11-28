Point. Click. Buy: 122 Million Americans Shopping Online Today 

click to enlarge
Following record-setting Black Friday retail sales Nov. 25, generating approximately $3.3 billion in domestic sales—a 21 percent bump over a year ago—the nation's biggest stores are expecting as many as 122 million Americans to participate in online bargains today. That could generate another $3.36 billion in sales.
Consumer experts said many of the big box retailers are offering double-digit percentage cuts and just as many are throwing in free shipping. They also caution shoppers to do their homework and use consumer apps such as Camel Camel Camel
, which can track an item's pricing history on Amazon. Other site comparison sites are Price Grabber
, PriceJump
and Google Shopping
. Adobe Digital Insights warns
that "lack of price comparison shopping could cost you 20 percent during the holidays." It's also a good habit to check product reviews, use credit over debit (for liability protection) and protect your personal information by not shopping on your tablet or smartphone while using public Wi-Fi.
It's also a pretty good bet many employees will be shopping at work. A study from Robert Half Technology indicates
49 percent of professionals will be checking out the bargains on their desktops today. Nearly 65 percent of employees who are shopping at work "admit to minimizing their screens when a manager approaches." According to the survey, which included nearly 3,000 chief information officers and employees 18 and older in North America, only 1/3rd said their companies block employee access to online shopping.