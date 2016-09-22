Police Blotter: Boise Arrests for Stalking, Assault With a Beverage Container 

click to enlarge Ada County Sheriff's Office

Matthew Mayer, 64, is charged with first degree stalking.

click to enlarge Ada County Sheriff's Office

Daniel McKenzie, 30, is charged with assault, aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

A Boise man is behind bars charged with a felony count of stalking, after a woman told Boise police she caught him looking through a window at her home.After receiving a report from the woman on Aug. 22, Boise police combed the West Fort Street neighborhood near 10th Street. Following a weekslong investigation, detectives said they found evidence that the suspect had returned to the victim's home on multiple occasions.Matthew Mayer, 64, was brought in for questioning Sept. 21, when he was charged and booked into the Ada County Jail on a charge of first degree stalking.Also on Sept. 21, Boise police reported they responded to a call of a battery in progress near the intersection of 16th and Washington streets. That's where witnesses told officers that a male suspect struck another man in the face multiple times with a full, plastic beverage container.Bystanders said when they tried to intervene, the suspect threatened them before fleeing the scene. Officers located the suspect a short time later on the 1100 block of Washington Street. He struck two officers during his arrest.Daniel McKenzie, 30, of Topeka, Kan., was booked into the Ada County lockup on charges of aggravated battery, resisting or obstructing officers, and four counts of assault.