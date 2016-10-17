Police Blotter: Threats With Two Knives, Racial Threats and Drug Trafficking 

click to enlarge Ada County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Gauthier, 38, is charged with malicious harassment and burglary.

click to enlarge Ada County Sheriff's Office

Melissa Foldesi, 48, is charged with drug trafficking of methamphetamine.

A Boise man is behind bars, charged with two felonies, after police said he stole a vehicle, made racial slurs and threatened a victim with a pair of knives.Boise police said they were summoned Oct. 14 to the intersection of Allumbaugh Street and Barrister Drive, where a man told authorities a male suspect had stolen the car keys from a running vehicle, made a threatening gesture with two knives and also made a threatening, racially motivated comment.Police soon after arrested Christopher Gauthier, 38, of Boise, and charged him with felony counts of malicious harassment and burglary.Police also report they arrested and charged a Boise woman with drug trafficking following an Oct. 16 traffic stop.When police stopped the woman's vehicle for failing to maintain its lane at the intersection of Chinden Boulevard and 39th Street, a police dog alerted law enforcement to the presence of drugs. Police said they then discovered multiple baggies totaling more than four grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.Melissa Foldesi, 48, of Boise, was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony count of drug trafficking.