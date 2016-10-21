Police, Feds Hunt For Suspect in Garden City Shooting 

Treasure Valley law enforcement officers are looking for a suspect in connection with a Thursday night shooting in Garden City.Garden City police were summoned around 8 p.m. to the intersection of West 39th and Stockton streets, where they found a 30-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was said to be in critical condition.Garden City police said Friday morning they were working with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in their hunt for the shooting suspect. The motive was unclear and a description of the suspect had not been released as of sunrise on Friday. However, police said if anyone had information regarding the incident, they're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.