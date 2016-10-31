Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 26
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 19
Last Issue

October 31, 2016 News » Citydesk

Video

Police Hope to Keep the Real Frights to a Minimum This Halloween 

By
click to enlarge PETR KRATOCHVIL PUBLIC DOMAIN
Treasure Valley law enforcement officers will be on patrol tonight, working to prevent this Halloween from including some truly frightening behavior. Parole and probation officers will be checking on registered sex offenders, particularly during the early evening hours, when young trick-or-treaters are out in force.

"Operation Lights Out" targets registered sex offenders to keep their porch lights off during trick or treating. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, there are more than 780 registered sex offenders in the city of Boise, 154 in Meridian and 24 more in the Eagle. According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, there are more than 360 registered sex offenders in Nampa and more than 200 in Caldwell.

Police will also be keeping a close eye on vandals this Halloween. According to a recent survey from NerdWallet, crime-related insurance claims rise by more than 24 percent on Halloween.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation