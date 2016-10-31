Police Hope to Keep the Real Frights to a Minimum This Halloween 

click to enlarge
Treasure Valley law enforcement officers will be on patrol tonight, working to prevent this Halloween from including some truly frightening behavior. Parole and probation officers will be checking on registered sex offenders, particularly during the early evening hours, when young trick-or-treaters are out in force.
"Operation Lights Out" targets registered sex offenders to keep their porch lights off during trick or treating. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, there are more than 780 registered sex offenders in the city of Boise, 154 in Meridian and 24 more in the Eagle. According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, there are more than 360 registered sex offenders in Nampa and more than 200 in Caldwell.
Police will also be keeping a close eye on vandals this Halloween. According to a recent survey from NerdWallet
, crime-related insurance claims rise by more than 24 percent on Halloween.