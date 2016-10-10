Police Looking for Mountain Lion in Southeast Boise Neighborhood 

Boise police said Monday morning they were working with Idaho Fish and Game to keep an eye out for a mountain lion sighted in southeast Boise.Ada County Dispatch received the call of a mountain lion spotted on S. Intercon Way near E. Grand Forest Drive around 7 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they conducted an extensive search but so far haven't been able to find any sign of the animal. Nearby schools were alerted and police are asking the public to immediately call 911 if they spot the big cat.Police remind the public to keep their distance from a mountain lion and that behavior of wild animals is unpredictable. Idaho Fish and Game has its own "mountain lion reminders" for homeowners, reminding them to trim brush to reduce hiding places, don't leave small children or pets outside unattended, and consider installing motion-sensitive lighting around homes.