Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Boise Hit and Run 

Do you know this man? Contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

Boise police say they need the public's help identifying a man who may have information about a Nov. 7 hit and run.Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at the intersection of Idaho and 13th streets. Witnesses at the scene told police a car struck a parked vehicle, forcing it to crash into a curb and causing "significant property damage." The driver then reportedly sped away without leaving any contact information.Officials released a photo Thursday of a man they believe may have been involved in the crash and ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.