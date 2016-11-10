Search
November 10, 2016 News » Citydesk

Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Boise Hit and Run 

By
click to enlarge Do you know this man? Contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS. - BOISE POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Boise Police Department
  • Do you know this man? Contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
Boise police say they need the public's help identifying a man who may have information about a Nov. 7 hit and run.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at the intersection of Idaho and 13th streets. Witnesses at the scene told police a car struck a parked vehicle, forcing it to crash into a curb and causing "significant property damage." The driver then reportedly sped away without leaving any contact information.

Officials released a photo Thursday of a man they believe may have been involved in the crash and ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
