January 04, 2017 News

Poll: Has Your Street Been Plowed? 

It's snowy out there. Has your road been plowed?
  • Harrison Berry
  • It's snowy out there. Has your road been plowed?
The Treasure Valley had an abundance of snow for the holidays, and the white stuff keeps coming. The evening of Jan. 3 and the morning of Jan. 4, two to four inches piled up on the valley floor. Meanwhile, a winter storm warning remains in effect, with another one to two inches possible tonight.

We're asking readers to participate in our poll: Has your street been plowed? Participation is simple: Click on the Google Survey and answer the question, then enter your address (don't worry, none of your information will be stored or shared). The survey will automatically place a pin at that location on the map below.


