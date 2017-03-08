Search
March 08, 2017
March 08, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Portugal the Man, March 9, Knitting Factory 

A rich discography and killer live shows have built a huge fan base.

Courtesy Artist

Alaska-bred/Oregon-based Portugal the Man is polarizing, though not in hate-it-or-love-it way: It's usually a division of the I-love-PTM and the I-love-PTM-more contingents. A rich discography and killer live shows have built a huge fan base, the loyalty of which is earned—and retained—by the band's creativity as well as its engagement: When singer-guitarist John Gourley weighed in on a PTM subreddit, his input was treated with delight and gratitude.

PTM's 2013 acclaimed release Evil Friends (Atlantic Records) saw the band working with famed producer Danger Mouse and exhibiting a poppier vibe, which has evolved even further as evidenced by two brilliant new tracks "Feel It Still" and "Noise Pollution"—the latter of which will probably see more club remixes than there are sad Democrats waiting for the 2020 election. Speaking of waiting, local fans don't have to much longer: PTM kicks off an extensive U.S. tour on Thursday, March 9 at the Knitting Factory, with not-to-be-missed opener HDBeenDope. It's good news for those who love PTM and those who love PTM more.

