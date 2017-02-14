Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 8
February 14, 2017

Power Outage Hits Boise State Campus 

By
Boise State University sent out an alert to students, faculty and staff late Tuesday morning, alerting them of a campus-wide power outage.  "Power is out all through campus and downtown," read the Bronco Alert. "Traffic lights are out."

University officials said the epicenter of the outage was just north of University Drive and east of Theater Lane.

Indeed, Idaho Power crews were dispatched to the scene and according to the utility's online "Outage Center," power was expected to be restored by 1 p.m.

power_out.jpg

Comments

Comments are closed.

