Pray for Snow Winter Ale Festival 2016 

Even though the official start of winter is about a month away, there's snow time like the present to start praying for a powdery one. For the fourth year, Tom Grainey's hosts the Pray for Snow Winter Ale Fest—a blizzardy bacchanal of food, drink and entertainment.

Like beer? How about suds from more than 40 breweries. Love whiskey? Sample labels like Jameson, Four Roses and Jack Daniels. Fancy a smoke? Sturman's Smokeshop will be on site with a cigar tent. If all that booze makes you want to get down, there will be three DJs spinning tunes. Of course, all that drinking and dancing works up an appetite. No worry: a raft of local food trucks will be slinging food. As if that wasn't enough, the festival also features a snowboard and ski rail jam, snow sport vendors and reps from three Idaho ski resorts. If that doesn't get the snow gods' attention, nothing will.