Press-Tribune: Caldwell Haunted House Scaring Away Bullies 

There are countless haunted houses throughout Idaho, but something new has taken over what was the old J.C. Penney department store on Main Street in Caldwell.
The Idaho Press-Tribune this morning reports
the Requiem Haunted House is designed specifically to scare off bullies. Operators say the haunted attraction is intended to raise money for the national nonprofit Don't Be a Monster, which raises awareness about bullying in schools.
The Press-Tribune
reports the Requiem Haunted House occupies several floors of the old department store, with plenty of "ghosts" roaming throughout. Requiem also features a number of local high school- or college-aged students to help keep the screams going.
Requiem owner Krista Wood told the Press-Tribune
that the attraction also includes a motorized coffin, which will give guests "the sensation of being buried alive." It's called "The Last Ride."
Located at 810 Main St. in Caldwell, the haunted house is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through October, plus Halloween night. Admission is $15 ($20, including the coffin ride) and $10 for those 12 and under.