Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Gift Guide 2016 Tue. Nov. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 16
Last Issue

November 22, 2016 News » Citydesk

Press-Tribune: No Campaign Finance Transparency in Failed CWI Bond Campaign 

By
click to enlarge Artist's rendering of the proposed CWI-Boise campus. - COLLEGE OF WESTERN IDAHO
  • College of Western Idaho
  • Artist's rendering of the proposed CWI-Boise campus.
While College of Western Idaho officials reconsider their strategy following the school's recent failure to secure enough votes for a $180 million bond, one thing trustees won't have to do is show the public who helped fund the losing effort.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports donations for such bond elections aren't subject to the same campaign finance disclosure rules candidates must follow. The question of who was paying for the community college's bond push surfaced in the final days of the election, when a so-called "awareness campaign" trumpeting the importance of CWI began appearing on television, online and in Treasure Valley newspapers. Idaho law states public schools are not allowed to actively campaign in bond and/or levy elections, but CWI officials insisted the marketing effort was not designed to promote the bond.

CWIDAHO.CC
  • cwidaho.cc
CWI trustees had asked voters to approve the $180 million bond, intended to help finance a new Boise campus and upgrade the college's Canyon County campus. By the end of Election Day, Nov. 8, only 59 percent of voters said "yes," falling short of the 2/3rds majority required to pass the measure. Only in precincts of Boise's North End did more than 66.6 percent of voters approve of the bond. Things were worse in Canyon County, where only 51 percent of voters were in favor of the bond.

An effort to hold all election measures—including bonds and levies—accountable to the same campaign finance transparency laws failed in the 2016 Idaho Legislature, but the Press-Tribune reports sponsors are anxious to push a similar proposal through the 2017 session of the Legislature.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of College Of Western Idaho, CWI

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • Bank of the Cascades Acquired by First Interstate Bank

    Bank of the Cascades Acquired by First Interstate Bank

    The acquisition is expected to be final, pending regulatory approval, by mid-2017.
    • by George Prentice
    • Nov 22, 2016
  • Thanksgiving's Huge Carbon Footprint

    Thanksgiving's Huge Carbon Footprint

    "Cranberries, potatoes and turkeys for Thanksgiving often travel 1,500 to 2,500 miles from the farm," according to the Worldwatch Institute. That's about 25 percent farther than food items traveled only two decades ago.
    • by George Prentice
    • Nov 22, 2016
  • Thanksgiving 2016: Planes, Trains and... Well, You Know

    Thanksgiving 2016: Planes, Trains and... Well, You Know

    AAA Idaho projects 255,000 Idahoans will travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday season, with 227,000 traveling by motor vehicle. AAA says volume across the Rocky Mountain region may see as many 3.5 million travelers.
    • by George Prentice
    • Nov 21, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation