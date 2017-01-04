Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 4
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 28
Last Issue

January 04, 2017 Opinion » Minerva's Breakdown

Privilege with Principles 

By
minervajayne.jpg
click to enlarge minervajayne.jpg

Dear Minerva,

I sometimes find myself in a situation where someone I'm speaking with makes a really inappropriate comment about a certain group of people or they make a really racist comment. I believe these asides are dangerous and do everything I can to start a dialogue with the person about what they're actually saying—but I'm a white, cisgender, middle-class lady. I feel like my very appearance negates all of my arguments. Any thoughts on being white, somewhat privileged and yet fighting the good fight?

Thanks,

—White and Aware

Dear White and Aware,

Honey, you are not alone. I applaud you for fighting the good fight against bigotry. Despite the great strides we have made in this country, there is still much work to be done. The fact that you are white, cisgender and privileged is exactly why it is so important for you to speak up. If the person you are talking to has already closed their mind to a group of people, chances are they aren't interested in what that group has to say about the matter. This is where you get to be a valuable ally. If they see and hear someone who is like them disapproving of their behavior, they are more likely to analyze what they have been doing and possibly change. I know it's hard to have these kinds of conversations, but in order for progress to happen, we need all hands on deck! Your privilege can become a powerful tool for change.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Minerva's Breakdown »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by Minerva Jayne

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Bogus Basin Open

Latest in Minerva's Breakdown

  • Good Riddance 2016

    Good Riddance 2016

    Good riddance, 2016. 2017, hello gorgeous!
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Dec 28, 2016
  • Gift Etiquette

    Gift Etiquette

    I personally feel the greatest gift a person can give someone else is their time.
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Dec 21, 2016
  • Christmas &#10;Misfits

    Christmas Misfits

    Just because you are related by blood doesn't mean you have to let your family into the VIP section of your heart.
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Dec 14, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline Film: The Listeners @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Wed., Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m. $15
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Artist Talk With Bryan Anthony Moore: National Mythstory @ Boise State Student Union Gallery

    • Thu., Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m. FREE

  • Family Movie Night @ Ada Community Library Lake Hazel Branch

    • Fri., Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation