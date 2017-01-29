Search
January 29, 2017 News » Citydesk

Pro-Immigration, Refugee Rallies Planned For Sunday at Boise Airport 

HARRISON BERRY
  • Harrison Berry
President Donald Trump issued an executive order Saturday afternoon prohibiting more than 200 million people—including refugees—from entering the United States. The order was quickly blocked by a federal judge, but not before thousands of demonstrators gathered at airports around the country to voice their support of immigrants and refugees, and decry the president's action.

Two demonstrations against the executive order are planned for the Boise Airport Sunday, Jan. 29. A rally against all executive orders relating to immigration and refugees is set for 1-4 p.m. Organizers are asking attendees to dress for cold weather and bring appropriate signs.

A second demonstration, Muslim Ban Protest at Boise Airport, is scheduled to begin at noon and last until 8 p.m. According to the event description, "Trump has made an executive order for a Muslim ban. Syrian refugees and Muslims are not being accepted into America."

Trump's order would have barred refugees from coming to U.S. soil for 120 days. Syrian refugees would have been barred indefinitely and citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen would have been barred for 90 days. The order was blocked by a federal judge for the Eastern District of New York after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a habeas corpus petition on behalf of two Iraqi men who were detained by the government even though they hold valid U.S. visas.
