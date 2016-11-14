Prominent Boise Creatives Take Home Governor's Awards in the Arts 

click to enlarge
Theatre Arts/Boise State University
Michael Baltzell has been awarded a 2016 Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts.
Several Boiseans went home happy Nov. 10 after being honored with Governor's Awards in the Arts.
Among them was Boise State University Associate Professor of Theatre Arts Michael Baltzell
, who has also been awarded a Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, a Nell Shipman Award and a fellowship from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
For the past 14 years, Baltzell has been the set designer for Boise Contemporary Theater and, for more than a quarter century, he has been a designer, technical director and scenic artist for the Idaho Shakespeare Festival.
Also on the list of honorees was Boise-based singer/songwriter Steve Eaton
, who has written music for Glen Campbell, Art Garfunkel and more. He's also the co-founder of the Idaho Songwriter's Association
.
Both Eaton and Baltzell were awardees in the Excellence in the Arts category, along with Hailey-based actor and director John Glenn and the Idaho State-Civic Symphony in Pocatello.
Other winners include:
- Steve Derricott, of Meridian, rawhide braider—Excellence in Folk and Traditional Arts
- National Oregon/California Trail Center, of Montpelier—Support of the Arts
- Sally Machlis, of Moscow, professor of Art and Design and Art Education—Support of Arts Education
- Tina Perry, of Meridian, retired school principal—Support of Arts Education
- Karen Fothergill, of Twin Falls, high-school art teacher—Support of Arts Education
- Camille Barigar, of Twin Falls, manager of Arts on Tour performing arts series—Excellence in Arts Administration
- Jacqueline Crist, of Boise, formerly of J. Crist Gallery, managing partner of the James Castle Collection and Archive—Exceptional Service