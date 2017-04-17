Protest Erupts Outside of Idaho Man's Newest Aquarium...This Time in Las Vegas 

According to a Las Vegas television station, protesters gathered Saturday on the Strip outside a new aquarium owned by a man who was previously fined by the state of Idaho for violating investment laws and embroiled in a scandal involving illegal harvesting of fish for the Idaho Aquarium in Boise.
KTNV-TV reports
a protest outside the SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium in Las Vegas was triggered by accusations of mistreatment of animals at the attraction. The founder of the aquarium is Vince Covino, of Boise. Earlier this month, Covino agreed to pay a fine of $5,000 for violating Idaho law while trying to raise investment money for the new Vegas facility.
Covino's brother, Ammon, was imprisoned
in 2013 for bringing illegally harvested fish into the Boise aquarium.
A former employee of Vince Covino is alleging animals inside his new Las Vegas aquarium aren't being cared for properly.
"I quit because in my time here I've seen a number of different things that I thought were morally unjust and wrong," ex-employee Chris Stansell told KTNV.
Meanwhile, Vince Covino wasn't talking to the media. Instead he directed questions to his spokeswoman, Alui Hernandez, who said the Stansell's allegations were "false and made by a disgruntled employee."