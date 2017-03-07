Pulled From Submerged Vehicle, Eastern Idaho Child Succumbs to Injuries 

click to enlarge
A 2-year-old eastern Idaho girl has died after being pulled from a submerged vehicle in a Blackfoot area pond.
The Idaho State Journal reports
the child was underwater for an extended period of time Monday night after the SUV she was occupying plunged into the pond off of Archery Range Road. Her death was reported Tuesday morning by the Bingham County Sheriff's Office.
The Associated Press reports there were two adults and two children in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both adults and one of the children—identified as Cheyenne Rane, 21; Blake Carver, 24; and Paitynn Carver, 3, all of Blackfoot—reportedly escaped the vehicle before it was completely submerged. The other child, Brynlie Carver, also of Blackfoot, was taken from the pond after more than 20 minutes underwater and rushed to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the cause of the accident.