Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 1
Last Issue

March 08, 2017 Opinion » Minerva's Breakdown

'Rachel Who?' 

By
minervajayne.jpg
click to enlarge minervajayne.jpg

Dear Minerva,

With Rachel Dolezal back in the news for her appropriation of the black experience, I wanted to ask you, as an outspoken transgender individual, how you feel about the idea of someone being transracial—seeing as Rachel Dolezal has brought this "issue" to light, so to speak? Do you feel it makes a mockery of the transgender community? Will it be a setback for all the LGBT community and their allies have fought for?

Sincerely,

—Bewildered in Boise

Dear BB,

The issues with Nkechi Amare Diallo (formerly Rachel Dolezal) are complicated. We are talking about a deeply troubled woman who has told us she was abused as a child by her home-schooling Christian missionary parents in a family that included four children adopted from Africa and Haiti, and raised in rural Montana. One word comes to mind: isolation. I don't think she is necessarily making a mockery of the trans experience because I don't think people are taking her seriously or linking the two. I don't think it will set back the LGBTQIA movement, either. Yes, cultural appropriation, blackface and artistic plagiarism are wrong and extremely distasteful. It isn't beyond me, however, to think that an abused and unstable person might make some questionable decisions. I don't give her a pass for her actions but I do think there is so much that we don't know about her mental health. She may need real help. It's a troubling, complicated story in our modern world. Truth is stranger than fiction, no?

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Minerva's Breakdown »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by Minerva Jayne

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Rumi Night

Latest in Minerva's Breakdown

  • "Playing Possum"

    "Playing Possum"

    I've tried the boner pills to no avail.
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Mar 1, 2017
  • "Aweseome Ally"

    "Aweseome Ally"

    One of the most hurtful things one can do is trivialize what transpeople are going through.
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Feb 22, 2017
  • Beauty Is in the Eye of...

    Beauty Is in the Eye of...

    When a backhanded compliment still a compliment.
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Feb 15, 2017
  • More »

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Sunset Adult Lecture Series: Living in a Fire-Prone Landscape @ Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center

    • Wed., March 8, 7-8:30 p.m. FREE

  • User Submitted
    Chronicles of Yarnia @ Ada Community Library Victory Branch

    • Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Continues through May 11 FREE

  • Staff Pick
    Rumi Night @ Boise Public Library Hayes Auditorium

    • Wed., March 8, 7-8:30 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation