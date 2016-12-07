Radio Boise to Broadcast Radio Race 'My Ecosystem' Stories Wednesday Afternoon 

-
Harrison Berry
-
Idaho Rep. Mat Erpelding spoke at the Unity Rally that was held after the November elections. That rally is the subject of a story to be broadcast on Radio Boise.
The weekend of Nov. 12, broadcast junkies gathered at Radio Boise to chase down and produce stories on the theme "My Ecosystem." Tune in to 89.9 FM today, at 4:30 p.m. to hear the results.
According to event organizer Olivia Weitz, a broad range of stories came out of the Radio Race, from landowners reacting to developments in the Treasure Valley to a unity rally
following the U.S. presidential election.
"I don't have a favorite, but I'm excited about the breadth of stories produced and the voices that were included," Weitz said.
In all, there were seven stories produced during the Radio Race but, because of time constraints, six will be aired. The stories are each approximately four minutes in length, and will take a total of approximately half an hour to air.
The Radio Race is based on a similar program run by KCRW out of Los Angeles. The original Radio Race is a 24-hour event, but Weitz said Radio Boise modified the program to give participants more time to work on their stories. Radio Boise plans to hold races quarterly, with the next taking place sometime in February.
The program is a chance for people who have an interest in producing radio but little training to use professional equipment and work with seasoned storytellers.
"We provide the equipment and some assistance on production. A lot of people who listen to a lot of radio and are interested in making it—that's who we're trying to reach," Weitz said. "I'd compare it to the i48 Film Festival, where you're given a certain amount of time to do a story. It's a collaborative process where you're learning from other people and adding your own input. The result is stories that have breadth and depth from producers working together."
For those who missed the broadcast, the stories will be available on Radio Boise's SoundCloud page, embedded below.