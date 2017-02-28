Radio Boise to Broadcast Radio Race 'Vacant Spaces' Stories Wednesday 

click to enlarge
Beginning with the Eighth and Main tower, there has been a local construction boom to fill in the gaps of the City of Trees' skyline, but participants in Radio Boise's latest Radio Race
are bracing for Wednesday, March 1, when they'll get to broadcast their stories about the spaces that remain empty.
Radio Boise hosted its latest Radio Race Feb. 11-12, with contenders creating radio stories around the theme, "Vacant Spaces." To do this, they journeyed to urban and rural spaces to capture the sounds and narratives that make compelling radio.
The stories are part of Radio Boise's new Voices Project—locally produced radio pieces that introduce listeners to the people who make the Treasure Valley their home. According to the project description, "News is stories about people."
The stories are set to air Wednesday on Radio Boise at 4:30 p.m., and another broadcast is tentatively planned for Wednesday, March 8. They will also be available for streaming on SoundCloud.
For information about participating in upcoming radio races, email Olivia Weitz at olivia@radioboise.org.