Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
December 10, 2016 News

Raul Labrador to Meet with President-Elect Trump Monday 

Rep. Raul Labrador
The revolving door at Trump Tower continues to spin.

Next week, Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) joins the parade of officials from public and private sectors meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump transition officials confirmed Labrador will be in New York City on Monday, Dec. 12, to meet with Trump at Trump Tower. Labrador actively campaigned for Trump, particularly in the must-win state of Florida.

Morning Consult reports that during a Nov. 16 "Conversations With Conservatives" event in D.C., Labrador cautioned against a budget-busting, infrastructure spending bill that analysts predict could be an early signature piece of proposed legislation from Trump. Meanwhile, Labrador hasn't been shy about urging Trump to make good on his promise to pull the plug on President Barack Obama's signature piece: the Affordable Care Act.

Labrador, who recently won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, will be sworn into his fourth term in office in early January.



