Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
March 08, 2017 Arts & Culture » Lit

Readings and Conversations: The Benders 

It's hard to decide which of the Bender sisters is the most talented.

Sister Act

Courtesy Authors

Sister Act

Aimee and Karen Bender are a talented pair of sibs. Aimee has written five books, two of which were listed as New York Times Notable Books. Her short fiction has appeared in Harper's, McSweeney's and The Paris Review, and she has won two Pushcart prizes. Karen's short story collection, Refund, was a National Book Award finalist. She is the author of two novels, and she writes short fiction, which has appeared in The New Yorker, The Harvard Review and The Iowa Review. Karen has also won two Pushcart prizes. On Thursday, March 9, join Aimee and Karen for a beer at Payette Brewing followed by a talk at The Egyptian Theatre.

