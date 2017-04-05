Search
April 05, 2017
April 05, 2017 BW Picks » Find

Reasons to Vote for Democrats; Reasons to Vote for Republicans 

By
find_reasonstovotebooks_amazon.jpg

Amazon

Nationally syndicated columnist Ben Shapiro sings the praises of Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide. On the best seller's cove, he wrote: "Thorough." The first clue that Shapiro's tongue was firmly planted in his cheek is the fact that he's a far-right wing political commentator and regular talking head on Fox News. Crack open the book and you'll get the real joke: 250 blank pages.

"When I observed [Democrats'] record and reasons to vote for them ... I realized it was probably best to just leave all the pages blank," author Michael Knowles told Fox.

Reasons to Vote for Democrats raced to the top of Amazon's best seller list in February and, as BW was going to press, it was ranked No. 1 for political humor.

Not to be outdone, left-leaning Char Daley has just published Reasons to Vote for Republicans: A Captivating Interpretation. You guessed it... it's blank inside.

