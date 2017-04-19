Record Store Day, April 22 at The Record Exchange 

Thomas Edison's phonograph was long considered the mechanism upon which the oldest human recording was made. Then, nearly 10 years ago, a group of American historians discovered a recording made by French typesetter Edouard-Leon Scott de Martinville on the phonoautograph in 1860—28 years before Edison.

This year marks another milestone in recording history: The 10th annual Record Store Day. The Record Exchange can't contain all the festivities to one 24-hour period, so the party begins Thursday, April 20, with back-to-back performances by local bands Sick Wish and Toy Zoo, celebrating the release of their limited edition, split 7-inch "7th Song/Man Down" on Hi-Fi Mantra, a new local vinyl label. Even though the official release party is Saturday, April 22, at Neurolux, local band Sun Blood Stories performs Friday, April 21 at RX, so it can celebrate its new album, It Runs Around the Room With Us, with its fans of all ages—the 21-and-over set can toast the new release with free beer from Payette Brewing. Friday is also the day to get a preview of 350 RSD exclusives, and enter to win passes for RSD on Saturday. Doors open at 8 a.m. Get a full list of exclusives and festivities at therecordexchange.com.