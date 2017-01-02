Recovering from November Shootout, Boise Police Officer Paralyzed from the Waist Down, Has Part of Leg Amputated 

click to enlarge Boise Police Department

Corporal Kevin Holtry

click to enlarge Boise Police Department

Corporal Kevin Holtry (left) and Corporal Chris Davis.

The Boise community received an update Monday on the status of Boise Police Corporal Kevin Holtry, who was critically wounded in a Nov. 11 shootout in a Boise Bench neighborhood. The update came directly from Holtry via a video message released by BPD."I want people to know where I'm at," Holtry said in the message, taped Dec. 30 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. "As a result of the gunshot wounds, I've been paralyzed from the waist down. From my belly button down, I've lost all sensation."Holtry said the shooting bruised, but did not sever, his spinal cord."So, I'm holding out hope to get some sensation back in my legs," he said, fighting to keep his emotions in check. Holtry then paused and added, "Due to some infection and other medical problems, my left leg, above the knee, has been amputated."Holtry said he has been accepted by Denver area Craig Hospital to undergo major spinal cord therapy for an indefinite period of time. Boise police officials would not go into detail about the exact location or nature of the wounds Holtry suffered in the shooting.BPD officials also announced a police escort would accompany Holtry when he travels Thursday, Jan. 5 from Saint Al's to the Boise Airport, where he will be placed on a private jet to Denver. He'll be met by another police escort on his way to Craig Hospital."I've been in this little bubble," said Holtry in the video message. "I've been isolated and I didn't realize what the citizens have done for me. The amount of support from Boise, and cards from as far away as the East Coast... there have been tens of thousands of get well cards. Trying to speak about this is very difficult and very humbling. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know that words don't do justice, but I've got nothing else but that."Holtry's injuries were sustained in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect identified as Marco Romero, 33, who was wanted in connection with a Nov. 8 double-shooting in Meridian. Boise and Meridian police on Nov. 11 tracked Romero to the Boise neighborhood north of Emerald and east of Orchard streets. Following a yard-to-yard hunt for the suspect, gunfire erupted near Irving and Wilson streets. Romero was pronounced dead on arrival at Saint Al's.Holtry and fellow Boise Police Corporal Chris Davis were rushed to the hospital and, while Davis was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released, Holtry continued to fight for his life following surgery.Prior to joining the Boise Police Department, where he has served for 17 years, Holtry was a member of the U.S. Army and Ada County Sheriff's Office. During his time with BPD, Holtry spent five years as a neighborhood contact officer, four years as a detective and has been a part of the BPD Special Operations Unit for 13 years. Holtry was recognized in 2014 for pulling a citizen out of the Boise River.In addition to the wounds suffered by Holtry and Davis, BPD K-9 Jardo died from injuries in the shootout. Jardo survived the initial surgery to remove a bullet, but the dog died a few days later of cardiac arrest.