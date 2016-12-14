Red Fang, with Torche and Whores, Dec. 15, Neurolux 

October 16 is Defender of Ukraine Day. It's also the anniversary of the Battle of Bristoe Station in the American Civil War and the filming of Roundhay Garden Scene—the earliest surviving motion picture. Add to that the release of stoner metal band Red Fang's latest album, Only Ghosts (Relapse Records, October 2016).

The Portland, Ore.-based band's fourth studio release is a warm pillow of sound, with tracks blending together to create a smooth—but still definitely metal—sonic experience a la Them Crooked Vultures or Queens of the Stone Age.

While a satisfying listen over high-end speakers, there's a better way to take in Only Ghosts: at Neurolux, where Red Fang will perform with Torche and Whores Thursday, Dec. 15. Rock with them until your ears bleed, then go home and sleep like the dead.