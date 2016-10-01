Restaurant Runs Into McCall's 'Mostly Local' Ordinance 

click to enlarge
The rule in the resort community of McCall is simple: City officials don't want too many "chain" restaurants. How many is "too many?" No more than 10 percent of the town's restaurants, and right now that's five: Subway, Chapala's, Moxie Java, Stax and KB's Burritos. And that means an Idaho family, which already operates four locations of The Griddle
, has been told that McCall's city ordinance forbids them from opening The Griddle in McCall.
This week's McCall Star-News reports
that Ashley and David Ferguson thought the biggest challenge of opening a new eatery in McCall would be hiring a solid work force. But when they learned of the McCall ordinance that limits 10 percent of all restaurants to be what are called "formula" restaurants, the Star-News
says the Ferguson's plans to open in McCall was "off the menu." According to city officials, there are currently 44 businesses that serve food in McCall and unless at least seven more homegrown, single-location restaurants open up, plans for a McCall Griddle remain stalled.
The Star-News says
says there is still a glimmer of hope for a McCall location for The Griddle: At a public hearing set for Tuesday, Oct. 4, the McCall Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a proposed change to the ordinance which restricts the overwhelming majority of restaurants to be single-location eateries.
The Fergusons say if they're lucky enough to open in McCall, they would employ 20-25 people, and serve breakfast and lunch in a 4,000-square-foot space at Alpine Village.
"At heart, we're still a mom and pop operation," Ashley Ferguson told the Star-News.
. "I am not trying to take over the world."