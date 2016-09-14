Search
September 14, 2016
Music » Listen Here

Revive the Hive Big Reveal Celebration, Sept. 15, Boise Hive 

Boise Hive Facebook Cover Photo

Boise Hive Facebook Cover Photo

Related Locations

Since 2014, Boise Hive has offered local musicians a place to learn, a place to practice and a safe place to be among others who care about them. Combining support for musicians' craft as well as their mental well being was a novel idea, and the nonprofit quickly became a community hub. About a year later, however, it almost suffered a colony collapse. In October 2015, Hive organizers faced a dilemma: an offer of $210,00 had been made on their space at 3907 Custer Drive. The Hive had to match the offer or buzz off.

The Hive persisted and, about a year later, it's ready to unveil a revamped space courtesy of Interior Designs of Idaho, which secured much of the donated materials and labor for the project.

Join the party and enjoy a raft of local bands, including Lounge on Fire, and grab some grub from The Funky Taco food truck. Bee there or bee square.

