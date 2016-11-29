Rexburg Police: The Mysterious Holiday Greeter and a False Report of Santa Abuse 

click to enlarge
The eastern Idaho community of Rexburg seems to be having some difficulty getting into the holiday spirit.
The Rexburg Standard Journal published
a colorful police blotter Tuesday morning, including a report that Rexburg police were summoned by a resident who said their holiday decorations, including a life-sized Santa, were kicked around by a deranged passerby. When police spoke to the homeowner, she indicated the phone call to police was triggered by what she said was a misunderstanding between her and her children.
On that same day, Rexburg police got a call from another resident who said someone had the audacity to wish her a Happy Thanksgiving. The caller reported a "suspicious male with a Polish accent was going around her apartment complex, knocking on residents' doors and wishing them a Happy Thanksgiving." Police told the complainant to let them know if the man returned.