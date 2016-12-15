Richard's Restaurant at Inn at 500 Opening Before New Year's, Hotel Will Open in Mid-January 

click to enlarge
The year in Boise was framed, in large part, by the sight of construction cranes looming over the downtown core, as multiple projects took advantage of the post-recession building boom. One of those high-profile construction projects, at the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street, is nearing completion and eyeing an early 2017 grand opening.
when Boise Mayor Dave Bieter took a ceremonial golden jackhammer to break ground on what would become the Inn at 500 Capitol—a 112-room boutique hotel, also housing Richard's, a new restaurant owned by local chef extraordinaire Richard Langston
Richard's
is still looking at a Tuesday, Dec. 27 opening and is planning on taking reservations for New Year's Eve. While the hotel's owners—Oregon-based developer Obie Partners—were also hoping to take New Year's reservations, it turns out they won't be opening until Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Inn at 500 is already taking special weekend reservations
, starting at $99 per night.
Meanwhile, right across the street, a new 186-room Residence Inn by Marriott is still under construction, as is a new 150-room Hyatt Place on Bannock and 10th streets.
Chef Richard Langston will move his iconic Cafe Vicino to the Inn at 500 Capitol, complete with its menu and intimate atmosphere.