Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 8
Last Issue

February 15, 2017 Arts & Culture » Stage

Rocky Mountain High Is Alive with the Sound of a Musical 

Student-written Original: In Progress runs Feb. 22-25

By
Porter Jeppson believes "happiness is a choice." It's an easy one to make when you write a great musical.

courtesy Porter Jeppson

Porter Jeppson believes "happiness is a choice." It's an easy one to make when you write a great musical.

Original: In Progess

Runs Wednesday, Feb. 22-Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 general, $5 student and are available at the door.

Related Locations

During his junior year, now 18-year-old Porter Jeppson decided to write a musical.

"He told his his theater teacher [Erin Davidson], and she agreed to take a look at it when he finished," said Jeppson's mother Mignon. "All of the teachers [at Rocky Mountain High] are so supportive, but Erin might have been humoring him," Mignon added, laughing.

Maybe, but Jeppson wasn't dissuaded. With practice and help from YouTube, Jeppson taught himself to play guitar and piano and before too long, the sudden composer/librettist/lyricist had written Original: In Progress, which will be performed on the Rocky Mountain High School stage Wednesday, Feb. 22-Saturday, Feb. 25.

Original is a story about a group of teenagers overcoming adversity. Jeppson spent more than 1,000 hours writing and editing his musical, but he wanted the production to be a collaborative effort. Another student is directing, and Jeppson even had to audition to be in it (he plays the "villain").

Although Original isn't autobiographical, Jeppson said he followed the adage "Write what you know." The high-schooler has a medical condition and has spent quite a bit of time over the last few years in the hospital. The idea to write a musical grew from his love of music and how much he depended on it during those stays.

"When you're in the hospital, you don't have much to do besides watch movies and TV and listen to music," he said. "Music has been important to me."

Jeppson's classmates and teachers are, too.

"The theater department [at Rocky Mountain High] and the students have done so much for me ... I want to give back to them."

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Stage »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Stage

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation