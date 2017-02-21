Search
February 21, 2017 News » Citydesk

Ron Campbell, Animator of The Beatles, Scooby Doo, Flintsones, Coming to Boise With Art Showcase 

the_beatles_live_at_the_cavern_roncampbell.jpg

Ron Campbell

Ron Campbell, the man behind some of the most iconic pop art of the 1960s—including the film Yellow Submarine, The Beatles Saturday morning cartoon series, Scooby Doo, George of the Jungle, the Flintstones, The Jetsons and more—will be in Boise Friday, March 24-Sunday, March 26 to showcase some of his work at the LaBry Fine Art Gallery.

Campbell, animator of 1968's Yellow Submarine, which was inspired by the Beatles album of the same name and starring the Fab Four themselves, was also director of The Beatles cartoon series, which received monstrous Saturday morning ratings on ABC from 1965 to 1969. Campbell's work included Winnie the Pooh, The Smurfs, Rugrats, Yogi Bear and dozens more, winning him Emmy and Peabody awards.

His presentation will take place at the LaBry gallery on South Eighth Street in Boise during the three-day run of his touring exhibition. Promoters say Campbell will also be painting some new works during the appearance.
click to enlarge 1968's Yellow Submarine was a box office and critical success. - RON CAMPBELL, COURTESY OF ROCK ART SHOW
  • Ron Campbell, courtesy of Rock Art Show
  • 1968's Yellow Submarine was a box office and critical success.

