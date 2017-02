Ron Campbell, Animator of The Beatles, Scooby Doo, Flintsones, Coming to Boise With Art Showcase 

click to enlarge Ron Campbell, courtesy of Rock Art Show

1968's Yellow Submarine was a box office and critical success.

Ron Campbell, the man behind some of the most iconic pop art of the 1960s—including the filmSaturday morning cartoon series,, theand more—will be in Boise Friday, March 24-Sunday, March 26 to showcase some of his work at the LaBry Fine Art Gallery Campbell, animator of 1968's, which was inspired by the Beatles album of the same name and starring the Fab Four themselves, was also director ofcartoon series, which received monstrous Saturday morning ratings on ABC from 1965 to 1969. Campbell's work includedand dozens more, winning him Emmy and Peabody awards.His presentation will take place at the LaBry gallery on South Eighth Street in Boise during the three-day run of his touring exhibition. Promoters say Campbell will also be painting some new works during the appearance.