April 03, 2017 News

ROSE Awards Will Honor Boise's Best in Hospitality, Service 

By

Recognition of Service Excellence, aka ROSE, awards have been handed out in many U.S. communities for years. For the first time Monday, Boise area employees in the tourism and hospitality industries will be honored with ROSE awards at the CenturyLink Arena.

Hosted by the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau, the event recognizes those who have gone above and beyond simply providing good service to Treasure Valley citizens and visitors.

“Something we hear often is how welcoming and friendly our community is,” said BCVB Executive Director Carrie Westergard. “We wanted to recognize that welcoming spirit and elevate those who are doing it really well.”

After nominating 68 people who BCVB said had provided exceptional service to the public, each nominees’ backstory was sent to a panel to identify finalists in a number of categories.

“We handed [the judges] criteria of everything from commitment to excellent customer service, endorsements from who nominated them, service activities, attitude and lasting impressions,” said Westergard. “We also had a public vote, which was great because we had about 2,000 people weigh in to help the scoring system of the finalists.”

Finalists in 19 categories have been nominated for awards including Dining/Bar, Behind The Scenes, Transportation, Accommodations, Volunteer and a Spirit of Service Award. Winners will receive custom awards made by Boise Art Glass and roses provided by Albertson’s.

The celebration is set to get underway at 6 p.m.


