The road to citizenship for immigrants and refugees is often dangerous, but it's also expensive. Beyond the obvious costs of relocating from one country to another, shelling out $680 to cover the citizenship process can be a barrier in itself. That's where the Running Toward Citizenship Charity Stroll comes in. Head to Payette Brewing on Pioneer Street for a 2.5-mile fun run/walk on the Boise Greenbelt. The event starts and ends at Payette Brewing and all funds raised will support application fees for participants in a Citizenship Day gathering on Saturday, Jan. 21. Hosted by Accountable Action Boise, the stroll also includes a raffle for prizes—but the real reward is helping make someone's American dream come true.