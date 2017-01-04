Search
January 04, 2017 Rec & Sports » Rec News

Running Toward Citizenship 

Talk about doing your civic duty.

Talk about doing your civic duty.

The road to citizenship for immigrants and refugees is often dangerous, but it's also expensive. Beyond the obvious costs of relocating from one country to another, shelling out $680 to cover the citizenship process can be a barrier in itself. That's where the Running Toward Citizenship Charity Stroll comes in. Head to Payette Brewing on Pioneer Street for a 2.5-mile fun run/walk on the Boise Greenbelt. The event starts and ends at Payette Brewing and all funds raised will support application fees for participants in a Citizenship Day gathering on Saturday, Jan. 21. Hosted by Accountable Action Boise, the stroll also includes a raffle for prizes—but the real reward is helping make someone's American dream come true.

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Payette Brewing Garden City Taproom, Payette Brewing River Street Taproom

