For 33 years, The Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees has put the holiday season into high gear, and helped raise more than $9 million to improve health care—proceeds from this year will benefit Saint Al's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Things get underway with a black-tie gala on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and then the doors swing open to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The 2016 festival includes Lego and train displays, a fashion show, visits with Santa, live performances and, of course, hundreds of the best looking trees of the season. As an extra gesture, a good many of the trees are purchased at the festival and find a home in the offices of scores of Idaho nonprofit organizations.