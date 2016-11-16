Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Gift Guide 2016 Tue. Nov. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 16
Last Issue

November 16, 2016 Arts » Culture

Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees 

By
Branching out.

Laurie Pearman

Branching out.

For 33 years, The Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees has put the holiday season into high gear, and helped raise more than $9 million to improve health care—proceeds from this year will benefit Saint Al's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Things get underway with a black-tie gala on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and then the doors swing open to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The 2016 festival includes Lego and train displays, a fashion show, visits with Santa, live performances and, of course, hundreds of the best looking trees of the season. As an extra gesture, a good many of the trees are purchased at the festival and find a home in the offices of scores of Idaho nonprofit organizations.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More by George Prentice

Readers also liked…

More Culture »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Death Week

Latest in Culture

  • Pray for Snow Winter Ale Festival 2016

    Pray for Snow Winter Ale Festival 2016

    For the fourth year, Tom Grainey's hosts the Pray for Snow Winter Ale Fest—a blizzardy bacchanal of food, drink and entertainment.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Nov 16, 2016
  • Wintry Market

    Wintry Market

    In the spirit of artful giving, beat feet to the sixth annual Wintry Market, where 67 makers and artists will set up shop for two days at El Korah Shrine in downtown Boise.
    • by Amy Atkins
    • Nov 16, 2016
  • Exploring Minidoka's Dark Past

    Exploring Minidoka's Dark Past

    'Knowing how history played out scares me for the future sometimes.'
    • by Sami Edge
    • Nov 9, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation