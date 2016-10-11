Samsung Rings Death Knell of Galaxy Note 7 in 'Humbling' Halt of Production 

click to enlarge
Dhunganashashwat, CC by 4.0
Samsung Galaxy Note 7
After limping through what some analysts have called one of the worst recalls in recent memory, Samsung announced early Tuesday it had stopped all production on its troubled Galaxy Note 7 smartphones. That came only hours after Samsung said it would halt all sales and exchanges
of the device.
In September, Samsung called for
a "voluntary" recall of 2.5 million smartphones amid reports that some Galaxy Note 7s were overheating and, in some instances, had burst into flames. Following reports of the malfunctions, most major airlines banned the devices from their flights.
"Samsung exploded in my pants and badly burned me," reported the New Jersey Star Ledger
, detailing one customer's lawsuit lodged against the South Korean electronics giant. USA Today reported
that when Costco discovered the problem, it immediately contacted its members about the recall and, within two days, sent texts, emails and letters reading, "Any issue involving product safety requires swift action."
Samsung, at the time, was mostly offering swaps of the replacement Galaxy Note 7s to its customers and would not halt production.
The Wall Street Journal reported Monday
the company's refusal to issue an official recall had left a good many of its customers "angry and confused."
"Everybody is in a little bit of a standstill," a worker for a major U.S. phone carrier told the Journal
.
That changed early Tuesday, when Samsung confirmed it would permanently power down the Galaxy Note 7, bringing its brief and tumultuous history to an official end. The New York Times reports
the "humbling" and "unprecedented" recall is a "major setback" for Samsung.