Gear up for the spectacle of hundreds of Santas and kitsch-clad holiday enthusiasts running through the streets. The Ugly Sweater 5K is a fundraiser for the Canyon Track Club in Caldwell, with proceeds benefiting athletic training for local youth. Don your Santa suit for the Ho Ho Ho Hustle with a 5K, 10K or half-marathon. If your favorite Christmas outfit doesn't fit either of those categories, sign up for the YMCA's one-, two- or six-mile runs and Christmas costume contest instead.