Save the Date: Boise Weekly's 15th Annual Cover Art Auction 

For 15 years, Boise Weekly
has hosted one of the most eclectic art collections around. Each week since 2001, BW
has published a piece by a local artist on the front cover—a practice unique among alternative weeklies around the country—and, every October, we gather up the original works that appeared over the previous 12 months and put them up for auction.
It’s always a kickass party and for a kickass cause: a portion of sale proceeds goes to the artists; a portion supports BW
’s Cover Auction Art Grant
program, which in turn also puts money in artists’ pockets; and a piece of the pie is set aside to support BW
’s investigative journalistic mission.
This year, the auction takes place Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Jack's Urban Meeting Place aka JUMP, where attendees will enjoy a no-host bar, some amazing food and, of course, awesome auction action.
The event is made possible by sponsors D.L. Evans Bank, Evermore Prints, Van Dyck Frame Design, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse and JUMP, but it’s also made possible by you, dear reader. So we look forward to seeing you turn out to help raise some money for local art.